109 Millington

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom in Mansfield ISD - This wonderful home was updated about 2 years ago. The home is still occupied so we must show during the day or weekends by appointment. It will not be available until the 1st part of April. The is a beautiful subdivision. The fireplace is decorative & has a gas starter..The master bath has double sinks and garden tub with jets. Also the master comes with a separate glass shower. The cooking is electric & there is also a built in microwave Must include ID for each adult per app & 30 days worth of pay stubs Must verify schools & sqft's, they are not guaranteed.



To apply or read qualifications, click on classicpm.com- go to the 3rd tab-available properties-Apply now. $45 per adult. State ID per adult & 30 days worth, of pay stubs. All deps due upon approval. 1st full month's rent & admin fee of 250 to receive keys.



(RLNE2536875)