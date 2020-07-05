All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:18 AM

109 Millington

109 Millington Trail · No Longer Available
Location

109 Millington Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom in Mansfield ISD - This wonderful home was updated about 2 years ago. The home is still occupied so we must show during the day or weekends by appointment. It will not be available until the 1st part of April. The is a beautiful subdivision. The fireplace is decorative & has a gas starter..The master bath has double sinks and garden tub with jets. Also the master comes with a separate glass shower. The cooking is electric & there is also a built in microwave Must include ID for each adult per app & 30 days worth of pay stubs Must verify schools & sqft's, they are not guaranteed.

To apply or read qualifications, click on classicpm.com- go to the 3rd tab-available properties-Apply now. $45 per adult. State ID per adult & 30 days worth, of pay stubs. All deps due upon approval. 1st full month's rent & admin fee of 250 to receive keys.

(RLNE2536875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Millington have any available units?
109 Millington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Millington have?
Some of 109 Millington's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Millington currently offering any rent specials?
109 Millington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Millington pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Millington is pet friendly.
Does 109 Millington offer parking?
No, 109 Millington does not offer parking.
Does 109 Millington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Millington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Millington have a pool?
Yes, 109 Millington has a pool.
Does 109 Millington have accessible units?
No, 109 Millington does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Millington have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Millington does not have units with dishwashers.

