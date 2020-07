Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities pool

Community Pool, pond, fireplace and so much more! Better than new and available for you just in time for the holidays! Constructed in 2017 with full brick and stone, tile floors in the main living areas and carpet in the bed rooms. This home contains all of the features you would expect in a new home, plus a storage shed! Call now before it's gone!