Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

11507 Liberty Street

11507 Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Location

11507 Liberty Street, Manor, TX 78653

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained 3/2 with spacious backyard, privacy fence and large 10x20 deck (partially covered). Easy/Quick access to 290 and 130 and just minutes to Lake Walter E Long! Fridge and washer/dryer included! Tile throughout main areas; carpet in bedrooms. Best deal in the area! Fast & Easy Application Process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11507 Liberty Street have any available units?
11507 Liberty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
What amenities does 11507 Liberty Street have?
Some of 11507 Liberty Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11507 Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
11507 Liberty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 Liberty Street pet-friendly?
No, 11507 Liberty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manor.
Does 11507 Liberty Street offer parking?
No, 11507 Liberty Street does not offer parking.
Does 11507 Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11507 Liberty Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 Liberty Street have a pool?
No, 11507 Liberty Street does not have a pool.
Does 11507 Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 11507 Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11507 Liberty Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11507 Liberty Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11507 Liberty Street does not have units with air conditioning.

