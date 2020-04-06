All apartments in Lucas
725 Honeysuckle Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

725 Honeysuckle Lane

725 Honeysuckle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

725 Honeysuckle Lane, Lucas, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
House For Lease in Lucas - Exemplary LoveJoy School District! Beautiful ranch style 1-story house with over 2 acres of land. Conveniently accessible location in Lucas. Large living areas. Air-conditioned sunroom. Two separate master bedrooms and two additional bedrooms. Custom sport court in back. Large shed also sits on property. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Refrigerator Washer Dryer included.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE5652209)

