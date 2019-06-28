1227 Hicks Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

This exquisite, one of a kind custom home offers 4,656 square feet, 5 bdrm, 5 full baths, study, game room, media room and steel storm room. Entry hosts a beautiful custom front door opening to hardwood floors on most of first level. The gourmet kitchen offers a beautiful island with granite, gas cook top, abundance of custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry and butlers pantry to dining room. Open floor plan to family room that overlooks a custom covered patio with fireplace and large back yard. Second bedroom on first level has private full bath. Study has glass doors and closet if ever needed as a sixth bedroom w full bath adjacent. Highly energy efficient.3 car garage. Lovejoy Schools.