Lucas, TX
1227 Hicks Trail
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:19 PM

1227 Hicks Trail

1227 Hicks Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Hicks Trl, Lucas, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
This exquisite, one of a kind custom home offers 4,656 square feet, 5 bdrm, 5 full baths, study, game room, media room and steel storm room. Entry hosts a beautiful custom front door opening to hardwood floors on most of first level. The gourmet kitchen offers a beautiful island with granite, gas cook top, abundance of custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry and butlers pantry to dining room. Open floor plan to family room that overlooks a custom covered patio with fireplace and large back yard. Second bedroom on first level has private full bath. Study has glass doors and closet if ever needed as a sixth bedroom w full bath adjacent. Highly energy efficient.3 car garage. Lovejoy Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Hicks Trail have any available units?
1227 Hicks Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lucas, TX.
What amenities does 1227 Hicks Trail have?
Some of 1227 Hicks Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Hicks Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Hicks Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Hicks Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Hicks Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lucas.
Does 1227 Hicks Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1227 Hicks Trail offers parking.
Does 1227 Hicks Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Hicks Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Hicks Trail have a pool?
No, 1227 Hicks Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Hicks Trail have accessible units?
No, 1227 Hicks Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Hicks Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 Hicks Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Hicks Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 Hicks Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

