Apartment List
/
TX
/
amarillo
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

42 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
23 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
11 Units Available
Puckett Place
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
33 Units Available
Cedar Ridge - TX Apartments
4205 Southwest 51st Avenue, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1184 sqft
At Cedar Ridge, we know the value of our location. As an exciting and bustling city, it's not difficult to see why people are falling in love with Amarillo.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:55am
15 Units Available
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:54am
29 Units Available
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
970 sqft
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$577
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$589
744 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
38 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
17 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1100 sqft
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 12:16am
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off August.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5318 Albert
5318 Albert Avenue, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1596 sqft
5318 Albert Available 07/17/20 5318 Albert Ave - Great location near I-40 with easy access to multiple eateries and shopping! (RLNE5928442)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 S Western St
1407 South Western Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$835
928 sqft
REDUCED!!! - 1407 Western 2/1 - Spacious 2 bedroom on Western. Reduced from $900. Washer dryer hookups, Central heat and air. large back yard. Appliances can be furnished if needed. 1 car garage. very pet friendly. Schedule a showing today.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Jacinto Heights
820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A
820 South Alabama Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1055 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Story Duplex (ready at end of May) - This duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom each side is fenced separating the back yards.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4642 S Crockett St
4642 Crockett Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Very Nice 2/1/2 in Southlawn! - Property Id: 315411 Very Nice 2/1/2 in Southlawn! CH&A, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, beautiful tile in kitchen and bath, detached 2 car garage, privacy fenced yard! $895/mo + $700 security deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5137 S Crockett
5137 Crockett Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Super Cute on Crockett - Very cute 3 bed, 2 bath home with 1 car garage and fenced yard. Neutral, fresh paint, clean and newly tiled bathrooms, large closets. (RLNE5902447)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4806 SE 28th
4806 Southeast 28th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1722 sqft
OakDale Area - LEASE 2 OWN! $129,900 This large home is ready to entertain your family in the great den area. Updated flooring as well as a blue tooth speaker in master bath will be welcome anyone home! Central heat and air.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3830 S. Mirror St.
3830 S Mirror St, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3830 S. Mirror St. Available 08/28/20 3830 S. Mirror St. - Awesome 2 bedroom coming in August! (RLNE3001368)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4011 S. Lipscomb
4011 South Lipscomb Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Super Cute 2/1 Home - Super cute 2 bedrom home for rent. (RLNE5902450)

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Jacinto Heights
504 S. Fairmont St.
504 South Fairmont Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1226 sqft
504 S. Fairmont St. Available 07/17/20 504 S. Fairmont St. - Cute 3 bedroom available in July. (RLNE3001351)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 Westcliff Pkwy #6
1300 Westcliff Parkway, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1300 Westcliff Parkway #6 - TOWNHOME! This is a beautiful townhome with vaulted ceilings! Quiet area that allows small animals. To move into this house we require first months rent, deposit and admin fee.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
923 FANNIN ST
923 South Fannin Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1865 sqft
Adorable home for rent in Bivins! Pets may be possible.

July 2020 Amarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Amarillo Rent Report. Amarillo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Amarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Amarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Amarillo Rent Report. Amarillo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Amarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Amarillo rents held steady over the past month

Amarillo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Amarillo stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $840 for a two-bedroom. Amarillo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Amarillo over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Amarillo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Amarillo, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Amarillo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Amarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Amarillo fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Amarillo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Amarillo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Amarillo 1 BedroomsAmarillo 2 BedroomsAmarillo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAmarillo 3 BedroomsAmarillo Apartments with Balcony
    Amarillo Apartments with GarageAmarillo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAmarillo Apartments with ParkingAmarillo Apartments with PoolAmarillo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Amarillo Cheap PlacesAmarillo Dog Friendly ApartmentsAmarillo Luxury PlacesAmarillo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dumas, TX
    Canyon, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amarillo College