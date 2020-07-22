Apartment List
/
NM
/
portales
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Portales, NM

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Portales should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2355 Santo Domingo Ct
2355 Santa Domingo Court, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1850 sqft
3 Bedroom - 3 Bedroom single story. (RLNE5977099)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1704 W 17th Lane
1704 West 17th Lane, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$750
706 sqft
Fresh and Clean 2 Bedroom Near ENMU - Freshly painted and updated single family unit, with new carpet and and washer/dryer for your convenience. Large fenced in back yard, central neat and air conditioning for cool summer days.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
809 S Avenue A
809 South Avenue E, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$495
776 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 809 S Avenue A in Portales. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1313 S Avenue A
1313 South Avenue a, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1850 sqft
Nice house with many updates in an established neighborhood. 2 covered parking spots, large master with walk in closet and a nice split floor plan. The two guest rooms are large and both easily fit king size beds.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1100 N Avenue J
1100 North Avenue J, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$595
1051 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house with a beautiful yard!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
504 S Avenue B
504 South Avenue B, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$795
981 sqft
Beautiful home with a fenced in yard, off street parking and central heat/air.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1104 W 14th Ln
1104 West 14th Lane, Portales, NM
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
2940 sqft
Looking for a place close to the university and simple living? Come check out this large, open living space with off street parking, and a shared backyard. This property has lots of potential. Must see to appreciate!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1212 N Avenue K
1212 N Avenue K, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$775
1180 sqft
Concrete driveways, all central heat and air, fenced in yard, very spacious.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
925 W 16th Ln
925 West 16th Lane, Portales, NM
1 Bedroom
$500
854 sqft
ASK ABOUT THE MOVE IN SPECIAL! This cozy one bedroom apartment is located just blocks away from ENMU! PETS NEGOTIABLE! Contact Homespot today for more information!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1406 N Avenue O
1406 North Avenue O, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$895
1568 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1406 N Avenue O in Portales. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Portales

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2215 E University Dr
2215 East University Drive, Roosevelt County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
Great home on edge of town. Beautifully manicured back yard, mature trees, covered patio for enjoying the wonderful evenings, 2 car garage, and a fireplace. This is a great home that has had many upgrades including flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Portales, NM

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Portales should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Portales may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Portales. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clovis, NM