pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 AM
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Canyon, TX
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
107 21st St
107 21st Street, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
672 sqft
Over Garage Apartment Very Close to the WTAMU campus. Window A/C Units and Gas Wall Heater. 1 Pet is Allowed with a One-Time $300 non-refundable Pet Fee. Fenced Yard NO Smoking Off-Street Parking Tub/Shower Rent: $600.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2105 2nd Ave - D
2105 2nd Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
624 sqft
Second Story Apartment with Large Rooms. Great Location West of the West Texas A&M University Campus.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
101 VALLEYVIEW RD
101 Valleyview Rd, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Terrific townhome available for lease in Canyon.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
23 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
11 Units Available
Puckett Place
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
33 Units Available
Cedar Ridge - TX Apartments
4205 Southwest 51st Avenue, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1184 sqft
At Cedar Ridge, we know the value of our location. As an exciting and bustling city, it's not difficult to see why people are falling in love with Amarillo.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated December 19 at 12:16am
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4642 S Crockett St
4642 Crockett Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Very Nice 2/1/2 in Southlawn! - Property Id: 315411 Very Nice 2/1/2 in Southlawn! CH&A, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, beautiful tile in kitchen and bath, detached 2 car garage, privacy fenced yard! $895/mo + $700 security deposit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5137 S Crockett
5137 Crockett Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Super Cute on Crockett - Very cute 3 bed, 2 bath home with 1 car garage and fenced yard. Neutral, fresh paint, clean and newly tiled bathrooms, large closets. (RLNE5902447)
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1 STONERIDGE CT
1 Stoneridge Ct, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1617 sqft
This 2/2/2 Colonies town home is up for grabs, end unit with larger yard yet easy to maintain. Ample storage space with walk in closets, pantry, and separate utility room. Second living space makes a nice formal dining, sunroom or office space.
1 of 26
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8313 Alexandria Dr
8313 Alexandria Drive, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,680
2275 sqft
- Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full baths, two living areas, spacious 2,275 sq feet. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Separate shower and garden tub in master bath and large walkin closet in master bedroom.
