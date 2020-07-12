/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:28 AM
18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clovis, NM
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
121 Remuda Drive
121 Remuda Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
Beautiful Energy Efficient Home - This Unique home is amazingly Efficient. This home was built from poured concrete with berms on the north side to keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1316 Ash Unit A
1316 Ash Street, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Includes Washer & Dryer Large 2 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage - MUST SEE! Great for roommates. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Down stairs has a guest bath. All appliances including washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
904 Maple St
904 Maple Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$725
1522 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 904 Maple St in Clovis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2220 Country Meadows
2220 Country Meadows Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1374 sqft
Natural light floods this home, creating the possibility for low electricity bills. Split floor plan w/upgraded bathrooms encourages tranquility.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1204 1/2 Gidding St
1204 1/2 Gidding St, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1204 1/2 Gidding St in Clovis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1115 Alma Street - 1
1115 Alma Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$650
840 sqft
Refurbished (like-new) cozy and spacious 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Home includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, large enclosed yard, and carpet in all three bedrooms. (Photos of a similar model home). 2005 Champion Single Wide, 60 X 14
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
3525 Sheridan Apt 2
3525 Sheridan Street, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
576 sqft
This 2 BDR 1 BA apartment comes with Stove, Refrigerator. Apartment also includes Evaporative Cooler, Gas Wall Heater, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Linen Closet, Laundry Room Facilities, Courtyard, Security Cameras.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
406 E 5th St Apt 1E
406 East 5th Street, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
This 1 Bdr 1 Ba apartment comes with Stove and Refrigerator. Unit also includes Refrigerated Air, Electric Heat, Pantry, Hard Wood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Walk In Closet. Pets welcome with monthly pet rent.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1281 Colonial Parkway
1281 Colonial Parkway, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1704 sqft
Come see this GREAT town home with magnificent golf course views within walking distance to the Golf club house. You will love this cute, 3 bedroom home with HUGE bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
908 Prairieview
908 Prairieview Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Awesome 3 bed 2 bath on Prairieview. 2 Living Areas, Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly! Call today! Take a tour on Facebook: facebook.com/colegrouppm/videos/1805050829721171/ Cole Group Property Management 575-268-3535 colegrouppm@gmail.com
1 of 27
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
204 Almond Tree Lane
204 Almond Tree Lane, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1588 sqft
204 Almond Tree Lane Available 04/20/20 204 Almond Tree Lane - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate office, 2 car garage, fenced yard, gated dog run,1588 sq ft, central heat & air, all electric, built in 2014, pet friendly with refundable pet deposit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2557 Fred Daugherty #B
2557 Fred Daugherty Avenue, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1302 sqft
2557 Fred Daugherty #B Available 07/19/20 2557 Fred Daugherty unit B - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1302 sq. ft. Built in 2011. All electric. $1200/month for 1 year lease.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1913 Raintree Blvd.
1913 Raintree Boulevard, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3176 sqft
1913 Raintree Blvd. Available 04/22/20 Raintree's Best Open Floor Plan, Large Rec Room and Pool Table too. - This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home has an amazing floor plan built for entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3748 Glenfield Dr.
3748 Glenfield Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1926 sqft
3748 Glenfield Dr. Available 07/06/20 Large rooms in this Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom in Mesa Elementary School District - This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home has tile floors in the living area and a corner fireplace in the living room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1103 Alma Street - 1
1103 Alma Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
Refurbished (like-new) cozy and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home. Home includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, and carpet in all three bedrooms. (Photos are of a similar model home). Refurbished (like-new) 2011 Legacy Mobile Home Single Wide.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1704 Morse Avenue
1704 Morse Avenue, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1381 sqft
Come see this cozi, updated home with-in walking distance of the new Parkview elementary! Great master bedroom with en suite master bathroom with double vanity and 3 walk in closets. Great backyard with a storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1387 Rose Dr.
1387 Rose Drive, Curry County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1875 sqft
AMAZING COUNTRY PROPERTY MINUTES FROM CAFB - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home home features a wonderful great room with fireplace, formal dining, eat in kitchen, laundry room, 2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
723 Curry Road L
723 Curry Road L, Curry County, NM
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3173 sqft
723 Curry Road L Available 07/15/20 AMAZING COUNTRY HOME 5 BEDROOMS/ POOL - This one of a kind custom home is situated on almost 3 acres, Over 3100 sq feet of living area, plus over 2000 sq feet in indoor pool room.