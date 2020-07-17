All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 8601 Memphis Dr B-43.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
8601 Memphis Dr B-43
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8601 Memphis Dr B-43

8601 Memphis Drive · (806) 993-7368 ext. 1035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8601 Memphis Drive, Lubbock, TX 79423
Raintree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Cute Condo - Located in the Raintree Manor complex, this one is sure to please. The livingroom has a vaulted ceiling and a beautiful fireplace wall, with built ins. The kitchen, dining, and living room are open concept. The bedrooms are on opposite ends of the condo. This allows for more privacy. The property comes with all the appliances. The owner pays the water. The best part is there is no yard to maintain. Come enjoy a carefree life style. Call today to preview this one.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5896892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 have any available units?
8601 Memphis Dr B-43 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 have?
Some of 8601 Memphis Dr B-43's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Memphis Dr B-43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 is pet friendly.
Does 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 offer parking?
Yes, 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 offers parking.
Does 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 have a pool?
No, 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 does not have a pool.
Does 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 have accessible units?
No, 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8601 Memphis Dr B-43 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8601 Memphis Dr B-43?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity