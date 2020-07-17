8601 Memphis Dr B-43

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Cute Condo - Located in the Raintree Manor complex, this one is sure to please. The livingroom has a vaulted ceiling and a beautiful fireplace wall, with built ins. The kitchen, dining, and living room are open concept. The bedrooms are on opposite ends of the condo. This allows for more privacy. The property comes with all the appliances. The owner pays the water. The best part is there is no yard to maintain. Come enjoy a carefree life style. Call today to preview this one.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5896892)