6209 102nd Place

Amazing 3/2/2 in Reunion Park! This home features an open floor plan, beautiful wood plank flooring in all main areas, high ceilings, and 6 baseboards. The oversized garage has plenty of room for a full size pickup truck and room to spare. The beautiful, professional landscaping and sprinkler system are another bonus! This home has lots of custom features throughout including fireplace with remote starter, gas range, gorgeous subway tile backsplash in kitchen, a master retreat with huge bathroom, designer lighting, mirrors, paint colors and much more! Don't miss out on this one of a kind custom home! No pets sorry.