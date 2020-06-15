All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:36 PM

6209 102nd Place

6209 102nd Place · (806) 786-2857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6209 102nd Place, Lubbock, TX 79424

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3/2/2 in Reunion Park! This home features an open floor plan, beautiful wood plank flooring in all main areas, high ceilings, and 6 baseboards. The oversized garage has plenty of room for a full size pickup truck and room to spare. The beautiful, professional landscaping and sprinkler system are another bonus! This home has lots of custom features throughout including fireplace with remote starter, gas range, gorgeous subway tile backsplash in kitchen, a master retreat with huge bathroom, designer lighting, mirrors, paint colors and much more! Don't miss out on this one of a kind custom home! No pets sorry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 102nd Place have any available units?
6209 102nd Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 6209 102nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
6209 102nd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 102nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 6209 102nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 6209 102nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 6209 102nd Place does offer parking.
Does 6209 102nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 102nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 102nd Place have a pool?
No, 6209 102nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 6209 102nd Place have accessible units?
No, 6209 102nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 102nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 102nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6209 102nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6209 102nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
