w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5531 92nd Street Available 07/30/20 Spacious Home With Open Concept Floor Plan Located Near Park & Elementary! - Don't let the hot summer stop you from missing out on a refreshing, luxurious home like this newest listing of ours. With a spacious, open interior concept, and a backyard with ample space and a porch, this beauty is certainly a must see! Give us a call today for more information and tours! 806-317-0433



Schools: Preston Smith Elementary, Irons Jr High, Coronado High School

No Roommates, Pets Considered (No Indoor Pets), No Smoking In Property



(RLNE3991227)