Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
5531 92nd Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5531 92nd Street

5531 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5531 92nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424
Preston Smith

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5531 92nd Street Available 07/30/20 Spacious Home With Open Concept Floor Plan Located Near Park & Elementary! - Don't let the hot summer stop you from missing out on a refreshing, luxurious home like this newest listing of ours. With a spacious, open interior concept, and a backyard with ample space and a porch, this beauty is certainly a must see! Give us a call today for more information and tours! 806-317-0433

Schools: Preston Smith Elementary, Irons Jr High, Coronado High School
No Roommates, Pets Considered (No Indoor Pets), No Smoking In Property

(RLNE3991227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 92nd Street have any available units?
5531 92nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5531 92nd Street have?
Some of 5531 92nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5531 92nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 92nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5531 92nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 5531 92nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5531 92nd Street offers parking.
Does 5531 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 92nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 5531 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5531 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5531 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5531 92nd Street has units with dishwashers.
