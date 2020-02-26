Amenities

College Rental Pre-Lease Available August 1st!!! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Updated 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with a carport. ALL Appliances are included - washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, oven, and dishwasher. Located near LCU and 10 min drive from TTU. *50 inch LED TV Included* Kitchen includes breakfast bar, tons of counter space and cabinet space, tiled floors, electric cooktop, dishwasher, new refrigerator. Large shop in backyard, could be used as game or party room!