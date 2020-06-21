5046 27th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport parking

5046 27th is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car covered carport, with 1294 sq ft home located near local shopping, dinning and TTU. This property has vinyl plank throughout, community access to picnic area and basketball court.



This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.

Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Please call our office for details.

Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals.

Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.

This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. Please contact the main office at 806-784-3271 for details and guidelines.

(RCTA-2)



