Lubbock, TX
5046 27th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

5046 27th St

5046 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5046 27th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407
Coronado Area

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
parking
5046 27th is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car covered carport, with 1294 sq ft home located near local shopping, dinning and TTU. This property has vinyl plank throughout, community access to picnic area and basketball court.

This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease.
Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Please call our office for details.
Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service and Animals and Emotional Support Animals.
Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit.
This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. Please contact the main office at 806-784-3271 for details and guidelines.
(RCTA-2)

Amenities: Covered Parking, Central Heat & Air, Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5046 27th St have any available units?
5046 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5046 27th St have?
Some of 5046 27th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5046 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
5046 27th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5046 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5046 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 5046 27th St offer parking?
Yes, 5046 27th St does offer parking.
Does 5046 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5046 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5046 27th St have a pool?
No, 5046 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 5046 27th St have accessible units?
No, 5046 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5046 27th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5046 27th St has units with dishwashers.
