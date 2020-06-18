All apartments in Lubbock
4921 64th Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:55 AM

4921 64th Street

4921 64th Street · (806) 549-3258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4921 64th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1824 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated, beautiful duplex! This two bedroom, one bath has brand new flooring, paint, and hardware throughout. The new French door in living room leads outside to a huge, fenced in, private backyard. We pay for lawn service! The large living room has vaulted ceilings and a working gas fireplace. You will be happy to call this wonderful place home! Private off-street parking. Centrally located, cute, and clean home! Landlord pays for lawn Care and LP&L water, waste, and trash pick up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 64th Street have any available units?
4921 64th Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 4921 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4921 64th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4921 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 4921 64th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4921 64th Street does offer parking.
Does 4921 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 64th Street have a pool?
No, 4921 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4921 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 4921 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 64th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 64th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
