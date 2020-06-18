4921 64th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly updated, beautiful duplex! This two bedroom, one bath has brand new flooring, paint, and hardware throughout. The new French door in living room leads outside to a huge, fenced in, private backyard. We pay for lawn service! The large living room has vaulted ceilings and a working gas fireplace. You will be happy to call this wonderful place home! Private off-street parking. Centrally located, cute, and clean home! Landlord pays for lawn Care and LP&L water, waste, and trash pick up