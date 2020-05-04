All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

4912 15th St

4912 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4912 15th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4912 15th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Lubbock. This property has 2 living areas, fireplace, a fenced in backyard with a small covered patio. Don't miss out on this one!

This home is available now for a 12 month lease, and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district.
Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions.
We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.

This property is managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management. Please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!
(RCTA-2)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 15th St have any available units?
4912 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 15th St have?
Some of 4912 15th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
4912 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 4912 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 4912 15th St does offer parking.
Does 4912 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 15th St have a pool?
No, 4912 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 4912 15th St have accessible units?
No, 4912 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
