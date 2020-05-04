4912 15th St

Amenities

4912 15th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Lubbock. This property has 2 living areas, fireplace, a fenced in backyard with a small covered patio. Don't miss out on this one!



This home is available now for a 12 month lease, and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district.

Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions.

We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.



This property is managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management. Please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!

(RCTA-2)