Lubbock, TX
4016 39th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4016 39th Street

4016 39th Street · (806) 686-4236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4016 39th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413
Maedgen Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4016 39th Street · Avail. Aug 5

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4016 39th Street Available 08/05/20 Completely Updated 3/2/2 House Convenient to Texas Tech - You will love this large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage that is being completely remodeled. It features a large Living Area, large Dining Room or Den, great Bedrooms with walk-in closets and a huge Backyard. It has been remodeled with all new paint using a gray color scheme, all new vinyl plank flooring throughout, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Contact our office today for a personal showing.

(RLNE4079269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 39th Street have any available units?
4016 39th Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 39th Street have?
Some of 4016 39th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4016 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4016 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4016 39th Street does offer parking.
Does 4016 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 39th Street have a pool?
No, 4016 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4016 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 4016 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
