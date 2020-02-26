All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 3805 28th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
3805 28th
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:25 AM

3805 28th

3805 28th Street · (806) 785-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3805 28th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Maxey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1951 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home features 2 living areas, hardwood floors, central heat and air, fenced yard, fireplace, and washer/dryer hookups. Close to TTU and medical district. Approximately 1951 square ft. Rent is $1200 per month with a $600 deposit, $30 application fee(tenant tracker verified.This property is pet friendly with a $200 non refundable deposit(can do payment plan) and a $10/ a month pet fee. Call us at (806)-785-4600 to schedule a tour! Be sure to check out all of our available homes at www.meridianpropertymgmt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 28th have any available units?
3805 28th has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 28th have?
Some of 3805 28th's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 28th currently offering any rent specials?
3805 28th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 28th pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 28th is pet friendly.
Does 3805 28th offer parking?
No, 3805 28th does not offer parking.
Does 3805 28th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 28th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 28th have a pool?
No, 3805 28th does not have a pool.
Does 3805 28th have accessible units?
No, 3805 28th does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 28th have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 28th does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3805 28th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity