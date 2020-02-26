Amenities

Charming and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home features 2 living areas, hardwood floors, central heat and air, fenced yard, fireplace, and washer/dryer hookups. Close to TTU and medical district. Approximately 1951 square ft. Rent is $1200 per month with a $600 deposit, $30 application fee(tenant tracker verified.This property is pet friendly with a $200 non refundable deposit(can do payment plan) and a $10/ a month pet fee. Call us at (806)-785-4600 to schedule a tour! Be sure to check out all of our available homes at www.meridianpropertymgmt.com