Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 3 Bedroom Home Near Tech and Medical District! Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a very large backyard. Pets will be allowed but subject to approval and a pet fee. Call now to set up a showing of this great home. Available in June!