3107 29th St Available 08/01/20 Adorable 3/2 in Tech Terrace - Pre-Leasing for August 2019!



Super Home in the Tech Terrace area! With three bedrooms, two full baths & two living areas this home is ideal. Close to the trolley stop. Updated windows, heating, cooling & duct work. Two spacious living areas. Roomy kitchen with granite tiles & stone backsplash. Isolated master bedroom & bath with separate tiled shower. Large fenced backyard. Back patio with firepit. Great place to call home! Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer and microwave.



Pets considered at $300 each pet deposit, 2 max, some restrictions.



For more information or to set up a showing please reach out to:

Nate Horne 806-776-4291



