Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
3107 29th St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

3107 29th St

3107 29th Street · (806) 794-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lubbock
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3107 29th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3107 29th St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
3107 29th St Available 08/01/20 Adorable 3/2 in Tech Terrace - Pre-Leasing for August 2019!

Super Home in the Tech Terrace area! With three bedrooms, two full baths & two living areas this home is ideal. Close to the trolley stop. Updated windows, heating, cooling & duct work. Two spacious living areas. Roomy kitchen with granite tiles & stone backsplash. Isolated master bedroom & bath with separate tiled shower. Large fenced backyard. Back patio with firepit. Great place to call home! Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer and microwave.

Pets considered at $300 each pet deposit, 2 max, some restrictions.

For more information or to set up a showing please reach out to:
Nate Horne 806-776-4291

(RLNE4040375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 29th St have any available units?
3107 29th St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 29th St have?
Some of 3107 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
3107 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 3107 29th St offer parking?
No, 3107 29th St does not offer parking.
Does 3107 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3107 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 29th St have a pool?
No, 3107 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 3107 29th St have accessible units?
No, 3107 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
