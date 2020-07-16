All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 3010 44th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

3010 44th St

3010 44th Street · (806) 758-7928
Location

3010 44th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413
Wheelock and Monterey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3010 44th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1226 sq ft. home with a 1 car garage, located near local dining, shopping, and in Lubbock ISD!
This home comes with carpeted bedrooms, washer and dryer connections, and a large fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining friends and family!
Pet friendly home with a one time non-refundable $300 pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 per pet, per month. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.

Manage by Coldwell Banker Property Management, please call 806-758-7928 to scheduling a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 44th St have any available units?
3010 44th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 44th St have?
Some of 3010 44th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
3010 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 3010 44th St offer parking?
Yes, 3010 44th St offers parking.
Does 3010 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 44th St have a pool?
No, 3010 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 3010 44th St have accessible units?
No, 3010 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
