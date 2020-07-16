3010 44th St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet

3010 44th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1226 sq ft. home with a 1 car garage, located near local dining, shopping, and in Lubbock ISD!

This home comes with carpeted bedrooms, washer and dryer connections, and a large fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining friends and family!

Pet friendly home with a one time non-refundable $300 pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 per pet, per month. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.



Manage by Coldwell Banker Property Management, please call 806-758-7928 to scheduling a showing today!