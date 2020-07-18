3003 Ave V Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3003 Ave V is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 500 sq.ft. unit. This home is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals. Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit. This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. Please contact the main office at 806-784-3271 for details and guidelines. (RCTA-2)