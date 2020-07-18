All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:24 PM

3003 Ave V Street

3003 Avenue V · (806) 758-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3003 Avenue V, Lubbock, TX 79411
Heart of Lubbock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3003 Ave V is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 500 sq.ft. unit. This home is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Shorter leasing terms may be available with a short term lease fee. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals. Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit. This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. Please contact the main office at 806-784-3271 for details and guidelines. (RCTA-2)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Ave V Street have any available units?
3003 Ave V Street has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 3003 Ave V Street currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Ave V Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Ave V Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 Ave V Street is pet friendly.
Does 3003 Ave V Street offer parking?
No, 3003 Ave V Street does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Ave V Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Ave V Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Ave V Street have a pool?
No, 3003 Ave V Street does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Ave V Street have accessible units?
No, 3003 Ave V Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Ave V Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Ave V Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 Ave V Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 Ave V Street does not have units with air conditioning.
