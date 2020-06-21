All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:22 PM

2218 20th

2218 20th Street · (806) 787-9034
Location

2218 20th Street, Lubbock, TX 79411
Heart of Lubbock

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1297 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
College Rental Available August 1st!!! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** All the appliances are included with this home - washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, oven, and dishwasher. The home is within walking distance to Texas Tech Campus. Each bedroom is a good size and has carpet floors. The kitchen includes new countertops, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, tons of cabinet space, tiled floors, and storage. All kitchen appliances are stainless steel. No smoking and one year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 20th have any available units?
2218 20th has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 20th have?
Some of 2218 20th's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 20th currently offering any rent specials?
2218 20th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 20th pet-friendly?
No, 2218 20th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 2218 20th offer parking?
No, 2218 20th does not offer parking.
Does 2218 20th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 20th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 20th have a pool?
No, 2218 20th does not have a pool.
Does 2218 20th have accessible units?
No, 2218 20th does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 20th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 20th has units with dishwashers.
