Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher new construction stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful New Construction 4 Bedroom in Cooper - Built by Artistry this home is amazing.Open floor plan that ~Welcomes~family and friends immediately.Stunning features from towering ceilings to flooring.This cozy 4/2/2 home has it all.Stainless appliances,granite counters,beautiful barn look sliding doors and much more.This is a must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5743376)