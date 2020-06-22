All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:12 AM

2108 96th Street

2108 96th Street · (806) 787-9034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2108 96th Street, Lubbock, TX 79423

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful clean home with Isolated Master. Bright bathrooms with skylights and tile floors. Tile floors also in entry, kitchen and utility. Large back yard with sprinkler system. Application Process: Applications are submitted through our website at on the Homes for rent'' page. Simply select the desired property and click Apply Now''. Each Adult will need to submit a separate application, a copy of a valid photo ID, and a $35 application fee. Required information: DOB, SSN ,DL# and contact info for current residence. Visit us online to view a complete list of our available properties along with descriptions, pricing, and pictures! www.dannheimrealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 96th Street have any available units?
2108 96th Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 2108 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2108 96th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 96th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2108 96th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 2108 96th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2108 96th Street does offer parking.
Does 2108 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 96th Street have a pool?
No, 2108 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2108 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 2108 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 96th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 96th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
