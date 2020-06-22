2108 96th Street

Amenities
Beautiful clean home with Isolated Master. Bright bathrooms with skylights and tile floors. Tile floors also in entry, kitchen and utility. Large back yard with sprinkler system. Application Process: Applications are submitted through our website at on the Homes for rent'' page. Simply select the desired property and click Apply Now''. Each Adult will need to submit a separate application, a copy of a valid photo ID, and a $35 application fee. Required information: DOB, SSN ,DL# and contact info for current residence. Visit us online to view a complete list of our available properties along with descriptions, pricing, and pictures! www.dannheimrealty.com