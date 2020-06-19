2014 37th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2014 37th is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of recent updates. Kitchen has an open concept with plenty of space to entertain. Laminate wood style flooring through out and newly updated bathrooms as well. This is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals. Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit. This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. (RCTA-1)