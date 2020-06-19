All apartments in Lubbock
Location

2014 37th Street, Lubbock, TX 79412
Clapp Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2014 37th is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of recent updates. Kitchen has an open concept with plenty of space to entertain. Laminate wood style flooring through out and newly updated bathrooms as well. This is located in the Lubbock ISD school district. This home is available for a 12 to 24 month lease. Pets are welcome with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals. Vacant properties are held no more than 30 days with deposit. This property is a part of our second chance leasing program. (RCTA-1)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 37th Street have any available units?
2014 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 2014 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2014 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 37th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 37th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2014 37th Street offer parking?
No, 2014 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2014 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 37th Street have a pool?
No, 2014 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2014 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 2014 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 37th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 37th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 37th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
