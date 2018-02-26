Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1003 Juneau Ave is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1570 sq.ft. home with a 2 car garage. This home has so many great features! It has a spacious yard that is beautifully landscaped complete with storage building; it has tile throughout the living area and kitchen, and it is pet-friendly with a one-time non-refundable fee of $300 and $20/mo per pet! It is available now for a 12 month lease, and is located in the Frenship ISD school district. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors.

Please call us at 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!



Amenities: Pet Friendly with Restrictions, $20.00 monthly pet rent