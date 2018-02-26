All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1003 Juneau Ave

1003 Juneau Avenue · (806) 758-7928
Location

1003 Juneau Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79416
Northridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1003 Juneau Ave is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1570 sq.ft. home with a 2 car garage. This home has so many great features! It has a spacious yard that is beautifully landscaped complete with storage building; it has tile throughout the living area and kitchen, and it is pet-friendly with a one-time non-refundable fee of $300 and $20/mo per pet! It is available now for a 12 month lease, and is located in the Frenship ISD school district. Offered by Coldwell Banker Rick Canup Realtors.
Please call us at 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing today!

Amenities: Pet Friendly with Restrictions, $20.00 monthly pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Juneau Ave have any available units?
1003 Juneau Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 1003 Juneau Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Juneau Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Juneau Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Juneau Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Juneau Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Juneau Ave does offer parking.
Does 1003 Juneau Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Juneau Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Juneau Ave have a pool?
No, 1003 Juneau Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Juneau Ave have accessible units?
No, 1003 Juneau Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Juneau Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Juneau Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Juneau Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Juneau Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
