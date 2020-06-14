Apartment List
/
TX
/
helotes
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

272 Apartments for rent in Helotes, TX with garage

Helotes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Helotes
1 Unit Available
11206 BURNT SIENNA
11206 Burnt Sienna, Helotes, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,290
3390 sqft
First time Rental Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with game room located in beautiful Hearthstone subdivision. Home sits on a gorgeous 3/4 acre lot with mature trees.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Helotes
1 Unit Available
14301 Marin Hollow Drive
14301 Marin Hollow, Helotes, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
4300 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home, 4 acre lot, gorgeous view! - Property Id: 108659 Spacious home on 4 acre lot with gorgeous view. Large master bedroom and plenty of sleeping options with 5+ bedrooms, including upstairs suite. Two fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Helotes
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
941 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are minutes from shopping, dining, recreation. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court, fitness center, walking trails, bbq/grill area, business center. Access to Anderson Loop.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1175 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community grounds include park, lake, gym, pool and business center. Near San Antonio city attractions, University of Texas and Lackland Air force Base.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1191 sqft
Champions Gate Apartments is conveniently located at 12639 S. Hausman Rd in San Antonio, TX and offers quick and easy access to some of San Antonio's premier shopping and dining experiences at the upscale Shops at La Cantera.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
College Park
31 Units Available
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
968 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come home to stylish design and lush surroundings at Montecito.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
8 Units Available
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1712 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1988 sqft
Near Steubing Elementary School. Beautiful finishes including granite countertops, updated appliances and washer/dryer hookup. On-site amenities offer a playground, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly. Garages available.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9623 Mustang Farm
9623 Mustang Farm, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1563 sqft
Three Bedroom / two full bath home located in the desirable Wild Horse subdivision, Available 8/3/20. This charming home boasts an open floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet space including island & breakfast nook.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
1 Unit Available
8815 GUSTINE DR
8815 Gustine Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1991 sqft
IMPECCABLY KEPT OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HIGH CEILINGS, GORGEOUS TILEWORK IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOMS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS & CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Braun's Farm
1 Unit Available
9839 ADDERSLEY DR
9839 Addersley Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
This home has been updated and shows like new. New Interior/Exterior paint, New laminate flooring in the living area, New carpet upstairs, updated bathrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
1 Unit Available
8806 Imperial Cross
8806 Imperial Cross, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2138 sqft
You'll love the new wood laminate flooring in this beautiful one story featuring an open and inviting family room with corner fireplace and art niche. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking, and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Helotes
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
30 Units Available
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1305 sqft
Minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio. Award-winning eco-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and luxury clubhouse modeled after a Texas farmhouse. Select apartments boast Hill Country views.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
59 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$965
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oakland Estates
11 Units Available
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1387 sqft
Luxury residential community near the Moreno Valley Mall and the Moreno Valley Golf Club. Community features include a resort pool and spa, fitness studio, and well-appointed clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have trendy open-concept designs. Large kitchens with microwaves and breakfast bars. Dogs are accommodated via a grooming area and dog park. Bus routes located on Bandera and Prue Roads.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
65 Units Available
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1495 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today! Pradera is redefining rental living and delivers everything you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,053
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,093
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1305 sqft
Eco-friendly community with easy access to I-10. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with hardwood cabinetry and bedrooms with ceiling fans. Select apartments boast large balconies and Hill Country views. On-site pool with swim-up bar.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1306 sqft
Close to I-10 freeway. Round-the-clock gym and laundry. Community dog park, pool and barbecue areas. 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry hookups, patios or balconies, and granite-look countertops.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$846
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1355 sqft
Prestigious community with large pool and sundeck. Energy-efficient appliances, comfortable layouts and high-end finishes throughout. Resort-style community minutes from area trails and restaurants. Trendy community with area shops and theaters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1362 sqft
This hip community is just a short drive to Sea World and the Ingram Park Mall. Community features include a cyber caf̩, resort-style pool and a dog park. Apartments include gourmet kitchens and granite countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Helotes, TX

Helotes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Helotes 3 BedroomsHelotes Apartments with Garage
Helotes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHelotes Apartments with Parking
Helotes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXOlmos Park, TX
Pleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University