Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Loft upstairs could be playroom, hobby room or storage room has window AC. High ceilings and a fireplace in living room, eat-in kitchen, refrigerator in place "As Is". 10x10 Screened in Florida room for summer evenings. Private backyard with storage shed. No pets. Close to Randolph Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston and shopping.