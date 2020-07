Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Exceptional home on culdesac, BR & full bath down, master up. Includes new fridge, dishwasher, microwave and stove. Has storage shed. Entrance is soaring ceiling, saltillo tile around fireplace, built-ins in family room. Easy access to Ft Sam or RAFB! No cats please, dogs under 30 lbs, limit 2. Will have new carpet installed downstairs.