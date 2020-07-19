7809 Forest Briar

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

One story home for rent in Live Oak! Large family room with built-in shelves. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and a wood burning fireplace.Spacious kitchen includes electric range, dishwasher, disposal and white refrigerator. Study leads to privacy fenced backyard with fire pit and mature tree. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Two car attached garage. Xeriscape front lawn. Near restaurants, shops and hospital. Minutes to Fort Sam Houston and Randolph Air Force Base.