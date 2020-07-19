All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7809 Forest Briar

7809 Forest Briar · No Longer Available
Location

7809 Forest Briar, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
One story home for rent in Live Oak! Large family room with built-in shelves. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and a wood burning fireplace.Spacious kitchen includes electric range, dishwasher, disposal and white refrigerator. Study leads to privacy fenced backyard with fire pit and mature tree. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Two car attached garage. Xeriscape front lawn. Near restaurants, shops and hospital. Minutes to Fort Sam Houston and Randolph Air Force Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 Forest Briar have any available units?
7809 Forest Briar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7809 Forest Briar have?
Some of 7809 Forest Briar's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 Forest Briar currently offering any rent specials?
7809 Forest Briar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 Forest Briar pet-friendly?
No, 7809 Forest Briar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 7809 Forest Briar offer parking?
Yes, 7809 Forest Briar offers parking.
Does 7809 Forest Briar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7809 Forest Briar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 Forest Briar have a pool?
No, 7809 Forest Briar does not have a pool.
Does 7809 Forest Briar have accessible units?
No, 7809 Forest Briar does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 Forest Briar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7809 Forest Briar has units with dishwashers.
Does 7809 Forest Briar have units with air conditioning?
No, 7809 Forest Briar does not have units with air conditioning.
