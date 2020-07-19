All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7705 MARCO CREST

7705 Marco Crest · No Longer Available
Location

7705 Marco Crest, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This immaculate home on a CUL DE SAC features 4 beds/2.5 baths, 2857 sq ft living space, NEUTRAL PAINT, BLINDS throughout. The entry way opens to a spacious family room leading to dining room & kitchen. Its kitchen comes w/ breakfast bar , stainless steel appliances, & plenty of storage space. This incredible gem has a large master w/ walk in closet & separate tub/shower. Its good-sized yard and huge deck is perfect for entertaining. Quick access to I-35 and 1604, just minutes to Randolph AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 MARCO CREST have any available units?
7705 MARCO CREST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7705 MARCO CREST have?
Some of 7705 MARCO CREST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 MARCO CREST currently offering any rent specials?
7705 MARCO CREST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 MARCO CREST pet-friendly?
No, 7705 MARCO CREST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 7705 MARCO CREST offer parking?
Yes, 7705 MARCO CREST offers parking.
Does 7705 MARCO CREST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7705 MARCO CREST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 MARCO CREST have a pool?
No, 7705 MARCO CREST does not have a pool.
Does 7705 MARCO CREST have accessible units?
No, 7705 MARCO CREST does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 MARCO CREST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7705 MARCO CREST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7705 MARCO CREST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7705 MARCO CREST does not have units with air conditioning.
