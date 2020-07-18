Come see this fabulous one year old home. Very open layout, high ceilings, granite counters, tile floorind, carpet only in bedrooms. new roof new wiring new hvac and all new appliances. only a few blocks from park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7530 leafy hollow court have any available units?
7530 leafy hollow court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7530 leafy hollow court have?
Some of 7530 leafy hollow court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 leafy hollow court currently offering any rent specials?
7530 leafy hollow court is not currently offering any rent specials.