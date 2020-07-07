7510 Old Spanish Trail

Amenities

*THIS HOME SHOWS THROUGH RENTLY. PLEASE FOLLOW THE ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS TO GAIN ACCESS



Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Live Oak. This home features remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances along with new flooring and fixtures throughout, master bath has custom walk-in shower, new paint and a large laundry room. This home has a nice covered patio with a fully fenced yard for privacy along with a roof and HVAC that’s only a few years old. Schedule a showing today as it won’t last long



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

