7510 Old Spanish Trail
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:11 AM

7510 Old Spanish Trail

7510 Old Spanish Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7510 Old Spanish Trail, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*THIS HOME SHOWS THROUGH RENTLY. PLEASE FOLLOW THE ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS TO GAIN ACCESS

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Live Oak. This home features remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances along with new flooring and fixtures throughout, master bath has custom walk-in shower, new paint and a large laundry room. This home has a nice covered patio with a fully fenced yard for privacy along with a roof and HVAC that’s only a few years old. Schedule a showing today as it won’t last long

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 Old Spanish Trail have any available units?
7510 Old Spanish Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7510 Old Spanish Trail have?
Some of 7510 Old Spanish Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7510 Old Spanish Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7510 Old Spanish Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 Old Spanish Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7510 Old Spanish Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7510 Old Spanish Trail offer parking?
No, 7510 Old Spanish Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7510 Old Spanish Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7510 Old Spanish Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 Old Spanish Trail have a pool?
No, 7510 Old Spanish Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7510 Old Spanish Trail have accessible units?
No, 7510 Old Spanish Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7510 Old Spanish Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7510 Old Spanish Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7510 Old Spanish Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7510 Old Spanish Trail has units with air conditioning.

