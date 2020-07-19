All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7418 Sage Oak

7418 Sage Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

7418 Sage Oak St, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Live Oak. This property features a cozy color scheme, laminate floor in living area, and upgrades throughout the home. Kitchen come equip with gas cooking, large stainless steel refrigerator, island and granite counter top. Nice size yard in the front and the back. This property is a must see. Conveniently located to Loop 1604, I-35, The Forum, and coming soon IKEA.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7418 Sage Oak have any available units?
7418 Sage Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7418 Sage Oak have?
Some of 7418 Sage Oak's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7418 Sage Oak currently offering any rent specials?
7418 Sage Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7418 Sage Oak pet-friendly?
No, 7418 Sage Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 7418 Sage Oak offer parking?
No, 7418 Sage Oak does not offer parking.
Does 7418 Sage Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7418 Sage Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7418 Sage Oak have a pool?
No, 7418 Sage Oak does not have a pool.
Does 7418 Sage Oak have accessible units?
No, 7418 Sage Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 7418 Sage Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 7418 Sage Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7418 Sage Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 7418 Sage Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
