7418 Sage Oak

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Live Oak. This property features a cozy color scheme, laminate floor in living area, and upgrades throughout the home. Kitchen come equip with gas cooking, large stainless steel refrigerator, island and granite counter top. Nice size yard in the front and the back. This property is a must see. Conveniently located to Loop 1604, I-35, The Forum, and coming soon IKEA.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.