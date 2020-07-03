7220 Faros Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NOW VACANT: Beautiful home with huge back yard - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Live Oak.

This nice home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and has no carpet, a large living room and open kitchen, including refrigerator.

Utility room with washer and dryer.

Two car garage with door opener.

Huge, fenced backyard with mature trees and covered patio.

Close to military bases, major highways (I-35 and 1604), IKEA and the Forum.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5688036)