Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

7220 Faros Court

7220 Faros Court · No Longer Available
Location

7220 Faros Court, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NOW VACANT: Beautiful home with huge back yard - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Live Oak.
This nice home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and has no carpet, a large living room and open kitchen, including refrigerator.
Utility room with washer and dryer.
Two car garage with door opener.
Huge, fenced backyard with mature trees and covered patio.
Close to military bases, major highways (I-35 and 1604), IKEA and the Forum.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE5688036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Faros Court have any available units?
7220 Faros Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 7220 Faros Court have?
Some of 7220 Faros Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Faros Court currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Faros Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Faros Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 Faros Court is pet friendly.
Does 7220 Faros Court offer parking?
Yes, 7220 Faros Court offers parking.
Does 7220 Faros Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7220 Faros Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Faros Court have a pool?
No, 7220 Faros Court does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Faros Court have accessible units?
No, 7220 Faros Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Faros Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 Faros Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 Faros Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7220 Faros Court does not have units with air conditioning.

