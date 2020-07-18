All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6716 Riverwood

6716 Riverwood · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Riverwood, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-Story home in Live Oak. Conveniently located of I-35 & OConnor in Auburn Hills at Woodcrest Subdivision. Home interior has been freshly repainted. Large kitchen, shopping and entertainment nearby, in a well-established neighborhood. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***No Pets***

Lease Terms

No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Riverwood have any available units?
6716 Riverwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 6716 Riverwood have?
Some of 6716 Riverwood's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Riverwood currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Riverwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Riverwood pet-friendly?
No, 6716 Riverwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 6716 Riverwood offer parking?
Yes, 6716 Riverwood offers parking.
Does 6716 Riverwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Riverwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Riverwood have a pool?
No, 6716 Riverwood does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Riverwood have accessible units?
No, 6716 Riverwood does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Riverwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Riverwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 6716 Riverwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6716 Riverwood has units with air conditioning.
