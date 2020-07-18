6716 Riverwood

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2-Story home in Live Oak. Conveniently located of I-35 & OConnor in Auburn Hills at Woodcrest Subdivision. Home interior has been freshly repainted. Large kitchen, shopping and entertainment nearby, in a well-established neighborhood. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***No Pets***



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Flooring Laminate

Indoor Family Room

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 2 Car Garage

Lease Terms



No pets