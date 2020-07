Amenities

Great Rental Home in the Northeast Side of town. This home has been updated with and brand new stainless steel appliances. This two story home has a loft, Island in the Kitchen, Walk-In closet in the Master Suite. You will be close to RAFB, Ft Sam, IH35, and Shopping is nearby. This home will not last long!!!