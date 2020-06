Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic corner unit with easy access to garage and amenities with lots of natural light, laminate wood floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances it is a rare find indeed. Superbly furnished and appointed with all you need for your temporary home. Hurry this wont last!