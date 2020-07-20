All apartments in Live Oak
11509 Forest Br
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

11509 Forest Br

11509 Forest Br · No Longer Available
Location

11509 Forest Br, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHARMING ONE STORY HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC IN ESTABLISHED COMMUNITY ON THE FAR NE SIDE OF SAN ANTONIO. LARGE BACKYARD WITH MATURE TREES. HOME FEATURES CERAMIC TILE AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. KITCHEN OVER LOOKS INTO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND HIGH CEILINGS GIVING THIS HOME AN OPEN FEEL. *Tenant Auto enrolled in Air Filter program*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 Forest Br have any available units?
11509 Forest Br doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 11509 Forest Br have?
Some of 11509 Forest Br's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11509 Forest Br currently offering any rent specials?
11509 Forest Br is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 Forest Br pet-friendly?
Yes, 11509 Forest Br is pet friendly.
Does 11509 Forest Br offer parking?
Yes, 11509 Forest Br offers parking.
Does 11509 Forest Br have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 Forest Br does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 Forest Br have a pool?
No, 11509 Forest Br does not have a pool.
Does 11509 Forest Br have accessible units?
No, 11509 Forest Br does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 Forest Br have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11509 Forest Br has units with dishwashers.
Does 11509 Forest Br have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11509 Forest Br has units with air conditioning.
