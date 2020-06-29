11227 Forest Pass Ct

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Great 1-Story 3/2 in Live Oak. Home is conveniently located in NE San Antonio near I-35 & Toepperwein. Schools and shopping located near by. Come out and see this great home today.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. No pets



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING