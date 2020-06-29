All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated September 23 2019

11227 Forest Pass Ct

11227 Forest Pass Court
Location

11227 Forest Pass Court, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Great 1-Story 3/2 in Live Oak. Home is conveniently located in NE San Antonio near I-35 & Toepperwein. Schools and shopping located near by. Come out and see this great home today.

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. No pets

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11227 Forest Pass Ct have any available units?
11227 Forest Pass Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 11227 Forest Pass Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11227 Forest Pass Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11227 Forest Pass Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11227 Forest Pass Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 11227 Forest Pass Ct offer parking?
No, 11227 Forest Pass Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11227 Forest Pass Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11227 Forest Pass Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11227 Forest Pass Ct have a pool?
No, 11227 Forest Pass Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11227 Forest Pass Ct have accessible units?
No, 11227 Forest Pass Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11227 Forest Pass Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11227 Forest Pass Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11227 Forest Pass Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11227 Forest Pass Ct has units with air conditioning.
