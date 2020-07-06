11014 Wood Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Beautiful 4 BR/2.5 bath home with almost 3500 s.f.~This floorplan is great for entertaining, & can accommodate large furniture easily!~Oversized rooms throughout, including 2 living & 2 dining areas downstairs~Eat-in island kitchen with stainless appliances~Huge gameroom upstairs~Master bathroom has a separate tub and shower, & a double vanity~Community pool, playground, and sports court*Pets considered on a case-by-case basis~Easy commute to Ft. Sam Houston or Randolph AFB, San Antonio, or New Braunfels~