Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

11014 Wood Ter

11014 Wood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11014 Wood Terrace, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Beautiful 4 BR/2.5 bath home with almost 3500 s.f.~This floorplan is great for entertaining, & can accommodate large furniture easily!~Oversized rooms throughout, including 2 living & 2 dining areas downstairs~Eat-in island kitchen with stainless appliances~Huge gameroom upstairs~Master bathroom has a separate tub and shower, & a double vanity~Community pool, playground, and sports court*Pets considered on a case-by-case basis~Easy commute to Ft. Sam Houston or Randolph AFB, San Antonio, or New Braunfels~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11014 Wood Ter have any available units?
11014 Wood Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 11014 Wood Ter have?
Some of 11014 Wood Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11014 Wood Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11014 Wood Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11014 Wood Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11014 Wood Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11014 Wood Ter offer parking?
Yes, 11014 Wood Ter offers parking.
Does 11014 Wood Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11014 Wood Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11014 Wood Ter have a pool?
Yes, 11014 Wood Ter has a pool.
Does 11014 Wood Ter have accessible units?
No, 11014 Wood Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11014 Wood Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11014 Wood Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 11014 Wood Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11014 Wood Ter has units with air conditioning.

