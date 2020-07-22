Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

15 Apartments under $800 for rent in Lewisville, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Lewisville is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to as...
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
39 Units Available
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
991 sqft
Cozy units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants get access to a fire pit and pool. Near Old Shepard Place Park. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.
1 of 4

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
9 Units Available
Old Mill Court
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$769
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
634 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Toscana in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$766
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
937 sqft
Charming homes with built-in bookcases and private patios/balconies. Enjoy the resident java bar, business center, and tennis court. Dogs and cats allowed. Minutes from the Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
917 sqft
This beautiful community offers a hot tub, pool, trash valet and clubhouse. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Dallas Parkway and Trinity Mills Road are easily accessible.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
24 Units Available
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$821
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$792
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
865 sqft
Grassy picnic area under the shade of mature trees. In-home washer and dryer. Resident web portal, plus community blog with upcoming events. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway.
Results within 10 miles of Lewisville
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
13 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1045 sqft
Community with parklike amenities including bike racks, outdoor grilling station, and sparkling pool. Units have a fireplace, private patios, and walk-in closets. Conveniently located off East Ash Lane near Bear Creek Golf Club.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1136 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
972 sqft
Great location in walking distance to local schools and minutes from Target and nearby restaurants. Huge walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community features a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court!
1 of 53

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
19 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
34 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Preston Hills
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
963 sqft
Residents can bring their furry friends along at this gated community. Attached garages also available. Private balconies, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings are available. Galleria Dallas and shopping along Dallas North Tollway are only minutes away.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1211 sqft
Two sparkling swimming pools, a lighted tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Irving Mall, George Bush Turnpike and DFW airport. Lots of restaurants nearby. Spacious, bright apartments.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
896 sqft
Asher Park Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve and love where you live!
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated March 2 at 08:32 PM
Contact for Availability
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
Studio
$743
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
915 sqft
The Crossing has dozens of one and two-bedroom apartments in Las Colinas on Walnut Hill. With the most indulgent amenities and exceptional customer service, everyone can find what theyre looking for at The Crossing on Walnut Hill. Apply today!
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 21 at 03:35 PM
$
5 Units Available
Arts District
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
895 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
City Guide for Lewisville, TX

"There wouldn't be no Alamo, / No Cowboys in the Superbowl... / No 'Lonesome Dove,' no 'Yellow Rose,' / If it wasn't for Texas" - Willie Nelson

The city of Lewisville is located in Denton County, Texas, and with a population of 95,290, it is one of the fastest-growing city populations in the United States! The city dates back to the 1840's and started to grow rapidly when the first railroad arrived in 1881. Known as the "City of Expanding Horizons," it has a thriving arts and cultural life, with the Medical Center of Lewisville Grant Theater and the Greater Arts Alliance serving as hubs for the arts. There are a number of parks and recreational facilities that help make the city thriving and beautiful.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lewisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Lewisville, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Lewisville is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Lewisville in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

