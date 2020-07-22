15 Apartments under $800 for rent in Lewisville, TX
1 of 43
1 of 4
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 34
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 53
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 30
"There wouldn't be no Alamo, / No Cowboys in the Superbowl... / No 'Lonesome Dove,' no 'Yellow Rose,' / If it wasn't for Texas" - Willie Nelson
The city of Lewisville is located in Denton County, Texas, and with a population of 95,290, it is one of the fastest-growing city populations in the United States! The city dates back to the 1840's and started to grow rapidly when the first railroad arrived in 1881. Known as the "City of Expanding Horizons," it has a thriving arts and cultural life, with the Medical Center of Lewisville Grant Theater and the Greater Arts Alliance serving as hubs for the arts. There are a number of parks and recreational facilities that help make the city thriving and beautiful.
Having trouble with Craigslist Lewisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Lewisville is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Lewisville in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.