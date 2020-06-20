All apartments in Lewisville
902 Grace Lane
902 Grace Lane

902 Grace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

902 Grace Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
new construction
Be the first to rent this beautiful 3 bedroom upgraded town home which was previously a model home.This home boasts of high vaulted ceilings,beautiful hard wood floors,granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances with an open layout.Lot of natural sunlight coming into the home keeps the home always bright. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms with a game room and a loft and has upgraded carpet all through out.Spacious backyard near the master bedroom and a bonus spacious side yard that is fenced perfect for entertaining kids.Lots of closet and storage space in the home as well. Yard maintained by HOA and community pool right next to the home,Great location very close to Hwy 121 and easy access to major retailers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Grace Lane have any available units?
902 Grace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Grace Lane have?
Some of 902 Grace Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Grace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
902 Grace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Grace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 902 Grace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 902 Grace Lane offer parking?
No, 902 Grace Lane does not offer parking.
Does 902 Grace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Grace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Grace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 902 Grace Lane has a pool.
Does 902 Grace Lane have accessible units?
No, 902 Grace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Grace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Grace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

