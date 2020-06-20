902 Grace Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool new construction

Be the first to rent this beautiful 3 bedroom upgraded town home which was previously a model home.This home boasts of high vaulted ceilings,beautiful hard wood floors,granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances with an open layout.Lot of natural sunlight coming into the home keeps the home always bright. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms with a game room and a loft and has upgraded carpet all through out.Spacious backyard near the master bedroom and a bonus spacious side yard that is fenced perfect for entertaining kids.Lots of closet and storage space in the home as well. Yard maintained by HOA and community pool right next to the home,Great location very close to Hwy 121 and easy access to major retailers