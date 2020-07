Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Absolutely stunning two story town home in desirable Settlers Village!! Shows like a model! Designer kitchen includes beautiful white cabinets and subway tile. Upgrades include wood flooring, decorative lighting, crown molding, gorgeous fireplace surround and much much more!! Custom closet design and installation make this home one of a kind. Lovely deck in the backyard provides plenty of room for entertaining. MUST SEE!!