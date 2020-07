Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Great location close to shopping, dining, and Hwy121 and Interstate 35. This home has 3-bedrooms and 2-full baths, Open kitchen to the family room and lots of windows to make it light and bright. A side patio area is perfect for grilling and relaxing in the off-time. Two-car carport in the rear or street parking available. Updated with neutral colors and ready for new tenant.