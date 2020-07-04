All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2090 Montclair Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2090 Montclair Ln
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:25 PM

2090 Montclair Ln

2090 Montclair Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2090 Montclair Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This picturesque home is nestled in a great neighborhood which will make you and your family feel safe and comfortable in your new home. The two-story family room with vaulted ceilings features a cozy fireplace and large windows creates a perfect venue from entertaining guests to relaxing after a day at work. New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen complements the tile flooring and ample cabinet space. The large pantry is ideal for all of your storage needs allowing you to cook in a clutter-free environment. The master bedroom is a relaxing, spa-like retreat with a large garden tub, marble vanities, and a walk-in shower along with a spacious walk-in closet for all of your belongings. Red Tip Photinia's line the fence to your easement to provide privacy for your secluded rock garden and patio in your backyard. The house has lots of character, including a custom stained glass light fixture upon entry, a vibrant half bath, unique custom floors and much more, come take a look for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Montclair Ln have any available units?
2090 Montclair Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2090 Montclair Ln have?
Some of 2090 Montclair Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 Montclair Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Montclair Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Montclair Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2090 Montclair Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2090 Montclair Ln offer parking?
No, 2090 Montclair Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2090 Montclair Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2090 Montclair Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Montclair Ln have a pool?
No, 2090 Montclair Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2090 Montclair Ln have accessible units?
No, 2090 Montclair Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Montclair Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 Montclair Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District