2090 Montclair Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This picturesque home is nestled in a great neighborhood which will make you and your family feel safe and comfortable in your new home. The two-story family room with vaulted ceilings features a cozy fireplace and large windows creates a perfect venue from entertaining guests to relaxing after a day at work. New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen complements the tile flooring and ample cabinet space. The large pantry is ideal for all of your storage needs allowing you to cook in a clutter-free environment. The master bedroom is a relaxing, spa-like retreat with a large garden tub, marble vanities, and a walk-in shower along with a spacious walk-in closet for all of your belongings. Red Tip Photinia's line the fence to your easement to provide privacy for your secluded rock garden and patio in your backyard. The house has lots of character, including a custom stained glass light fixture upon entry, a vibrant half bath, unique custom floors and much more, come take a look for yourself!