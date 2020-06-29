All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 1 2020 at 6:03 PM

1321 Overlook Drive

1321 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Overlook Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tall ceilings as soon as you walk through the front door is the first sign your home search is finally over! Tile floors on the entire first floor make clean up a breeze, great layout with half bath, living, kitchen, breakfast room and dinning room all on first floor. All bedrooms are upstairs, very spacious room sizes with big windows and tons of natural light pouring in. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Overlook Drive have any available units?
1321 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1321 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Overlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1321 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 1321 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 1321 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1321 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Overlook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Overlook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Overlook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

