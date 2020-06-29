1321 Overlook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Tall ceilings as soon as you walk through the front door is the first sign your home search is finally over! Tile floors on the entire first floor make clean up a breeze, great layout with half bath, living, kitchen, breakfast room and dinning room all on first floor. All bedrooms are upstairs, very spacious room sizes with big windows and tons of natural light pouring in. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.