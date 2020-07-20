All apartments in Leon Valley
7633 LINKLEA
7633 LINKLEA

7633 Linklea · No Longer Available
Location

7633 Linklea, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Linkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Northwest Home close to the medical center. This home has a number of updates. In the last 2 years the owner has added all new tile flooring throughout the first floor, all new stainless steel appliances, a metal roof, remodeled the master suite bathroom & more. Soaring ceilings and an open floor plan make this home perfect for entertaining. The home resides on an oversized corner lot with a massive covered back patio. The oversized garage has room for a small work shop. water softener & sprinkler

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

