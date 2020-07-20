7633 LINKLEA

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Northwest Home close to the medical center. This home has a number of updates. In the last 2 years the owner has added all new tile flooring throughout the first floor, all new stainless steel appliances, a metal roof, remodeled the master suite bathroom & more. Soaring ceilings and an open floor plan make this home perfect for entertaining. The home resides on an oversized corner lot with a massive covered back patio. The oversized garage has room for a small work shop. water softener & sprinkler