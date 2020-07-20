All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 400 Washington Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
400 Washington Square
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Washington Square

400 Washington Square Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 Washington Square Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
game room
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Gameroom in Horizon Park - Extensive work in progress including exterior panting, full interior painting, new vinyl planking downstairs and in gameroom. New carpet upstairs. Nice Centex home. Upstairs game room & downstairs study. Gourmet kitchen w/ center island. Extensive ceramic tile & crown molding. Large master bath w/double vanity, separate shower, & garden tub. Huge master bedroom. Walk to comm. pool & parks. Great value and location!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE2530983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Washington Square have any available units?
400 Washington Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 400 Washington Square have?
Some of 400 Washington Square's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Washington Square currently offering any rent specials?
400 Washington Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Washington Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Washington Square is pet friendly.
Does 400 Washington Square offer parking?
No, 400 Washington Square does not offer parking.
Does 400 Washington Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Washington Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Washington Square have a pool?
Yes, 400 Washington Square has a pool.
Does 400 Washington Square have accessible units?
No, 400 Washington Square does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Washington Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Washington Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Washington Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Washington Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District