400 Washington Square

Amenities

pet friendly pool game room bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Gameroom in Horizon Park - Extensive work in progress including exterior panting, full interior painting, new vinyl planking downstairs and in gameroom. New carpet upstairs. Nice Centex home. Upstairs game room & downstairs study. Gourmet kitchen w/ center island. Extensive ceramic tile & crown molding. Large master bath w/double vanity, separate shower, & garden tub. Huge master bedroom. Walk to comm. pool & parks. Great value and location!



(RLNE2530983)